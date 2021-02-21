Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 42,629 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $119.23 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.