QunQun (QUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, QunQun has traded 15% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $2.87 million and $297,013.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00058584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.68 or 0.00776948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00042949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00059495 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.14 or 0.04533640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00039274 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QUN is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.