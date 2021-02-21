Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.12, but opened at C$0.11. Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.57.

About Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO)

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds an interest in the Marshall Lake property located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as East West Resource Corporation and changed its name to Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp.

