Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Shares of METC stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.46 million, a P/E ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02.

METC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

