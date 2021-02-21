Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 170,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PACK opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.08. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

