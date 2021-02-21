RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $980.00 and last traded at $980.00. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,002.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTLLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC downgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $903.22 and a 200 day moving average of $797.93.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

