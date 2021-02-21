Raymond James Boosts Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target to $78.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of TBK opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $5,379,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

