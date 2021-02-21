Raymond James Increases goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$137.00

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$106.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.25.

Get goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) alerts:

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$125.59 on Friday. goeasy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.65.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 8.5500003 EPS for the current year.

About goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.