Raymond James Increases Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.85

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.74.

Get Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) alerts:

TSE WEF opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$604.07 million and a P/E ratio of -20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.