Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.09.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,075 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 549,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,964,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.