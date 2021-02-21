Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $13.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on RC. BTIG Research started coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $795,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ready Capital by 84.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 301,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

