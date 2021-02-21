Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Gap Down to $124.00

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.62), but opened at GBX 119 ($1.55). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.55), with a volume of 1,294,317 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.92 million and a P/E ratio of -20.17.

In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 14,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £16,005 ($20,910.63).

About Redcentric (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

