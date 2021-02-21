Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Several analysts have commented on RBC shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

