Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading 13.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s stock price traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $10.50. The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.85. 5,473,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,902,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Remark alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Remark by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,402,649 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Remark by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,481,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 817,172 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Remark by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $383.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.