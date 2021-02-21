Renaissance Capital Begins Coverage on Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF)

Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DTNOF stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2019, its proven reserves consisted of 205.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 344.8 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 539.9 MMboe.

