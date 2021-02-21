Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 72.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Truist upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.