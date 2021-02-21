ReoStar Energy (OTCMKTS:REOS) Shares Up 71.7%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS)’s stock price shot up 71.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 2,838,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,725,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.

About ReoStar Energy (OTCMKTS:REOS)

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

