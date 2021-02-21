Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 996,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,758. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. Repay has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.