Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0960 on Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Request has a total market cap of $95.97 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.23 or 0.00756679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00043958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00057867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019453 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00039935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.29 or 0.04590249 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

