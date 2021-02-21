Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical device company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of GMED opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 120,895 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

