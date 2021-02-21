Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mercer International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercer International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

MERC stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $883.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

