Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Triton International Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Triton International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Triton International has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $57.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Burns sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $902,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Triton International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 1,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

