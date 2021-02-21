Research Analysts Set Expectations for Antibe Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.56.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

