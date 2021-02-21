Resource Management LLC Acquires 1,881 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Resource Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,019,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in PPL by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 430,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 67,954 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 78,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

