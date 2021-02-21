Resource Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 450.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Tesla by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,071,000 after buying an additional 61,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $781.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $822.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,568.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

