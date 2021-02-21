Resource Management LLC Has $747,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Resource Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 130,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,240,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,483,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.89.

Shares of NVDA opened at $597.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $369.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

