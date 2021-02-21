Resource Management LLC Purchases Shares of 80,617 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000. Unilever accounts for approximately 0.7% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $149,598,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,095,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,539,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,191 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $54.38 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

