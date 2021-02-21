Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,193 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

