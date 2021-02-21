Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $227.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.76 and a 200 day moving average of $197.12.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

