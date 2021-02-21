Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 976 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 131.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $478.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

