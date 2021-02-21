Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,188,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,829,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,885,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

