Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,259 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $49,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

