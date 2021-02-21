Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 576 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.49. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $93.62.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

