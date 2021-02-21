Reviewing 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get 9F alerts:

This table compares 9F and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $635.61 million 0.84 -$310.20 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $320.35 million 0.94 $75.81 million $1.44 3.90

Jiayin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 9F.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for 9F and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jiayin Group has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.50%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than 9F.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

9F has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group 14.55% -29.22% 31.22%

Summary

Jiayin Group beats 9F on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills, such as utility bills; and other value-added services, including credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It has partnerships with borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.