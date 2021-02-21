Reviewing Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) & American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Red Eléctrica Corporación pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Electric Power pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Red Eléctrica Corporación and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Eléctrica Corporación 2 4 1 0 1.86 American Electric Power 1 3 10 0 2.64

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $92.86, indicating a potential upside of 17.42%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Red Eléctrica Corporación.

Profitability

This table compares Red Eléctrica Corporación and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Eléctrica Corporación N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66%

Risk and Volatility

Red Eléctrica Corporación has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Eléctrica Corporación and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Eléctrica Corporación N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.52 $1.92 billion $4.24 18.65

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Red Eléctrica Corporación.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Red Eléctrica Corporación shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Red Eléctrica Corporación on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, S.A. transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. In addition, it constructs energy storage facilities in non-mainland and isolated systems; operates satellite communications system and offers space segment services for the geostationary orbital slots; sells and leases satellites and spatial capacity; and offers technical consultancy and satellite telecommunications services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

