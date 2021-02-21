REVV Achieves Market Cap of $41.20 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, REVV has traded 81.7% higher against the dollar. One REVV token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $41.20 million and $3.03 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00501623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00093476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00077441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.00403230 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,987,294 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com.

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

