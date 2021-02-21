RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Shares Down 1.2%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €15.82 ($18.61) and last traded at €15.82 ($18.61). 1,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.02 ($18.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.66 and a 200-day moving average of €16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.07.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

