Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Up 38.6% Over Last Week

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $36.30 million and $3.56 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.75 or 0.00511147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00063255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00077261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.17 or 0.00385714 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial.

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

Rio DeFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

