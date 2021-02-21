Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf restated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 6,352 ($82.99) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,894.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £79.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

