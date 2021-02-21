Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Trading Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $53.13. 2,246,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 853,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $474,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

