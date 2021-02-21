RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 6.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $21.04. 8,962,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 12,918,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.