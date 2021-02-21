Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. The stock traded as high as $189.65 and last traded at $185.48, with a volume of 1045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.42.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROG. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $498,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,335. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth $33,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 599.95 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

