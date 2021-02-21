Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Roku updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ROKU stock opened at $467.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.13.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 11,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $3,233,366.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,968 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total transaction of $19,598,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,915 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 838,954 shares of company stock worth $299,644,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.74.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.