Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $600.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark from $410.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.74.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock opened at $467.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.26 and its 200 day moving average is $272.13. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 838,954 shares of company stock valued at $299,644,280 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.