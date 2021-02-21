Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53,350 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Ross Stores worth $96,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 201,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,803,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.95 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.61, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

