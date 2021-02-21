Roth Capital Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $40.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPWR. UBS Group lowered shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. As a group, analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SunPower by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

