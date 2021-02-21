Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 255,865 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,865 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $43,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.15. 361,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $296,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,943 shares of company stock worth $2,324,884. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

