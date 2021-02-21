Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 16,135 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $29,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 69.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 48.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALU traded up $7.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,711. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $117.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 151.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,431.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

