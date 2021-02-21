Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 382,685 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 382,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,053,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Penn National Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,624,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,774. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.53.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock valued at $398,640,017 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

