Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 86,347 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 916,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,347 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Kohl’s by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 5,664,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.59.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.